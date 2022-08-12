 
Friday August 12, 2022
Photos: Jennifer Aniston kickstarts her morning with her pup

Jennifer Aniston gives fans a glimpse of her perfect morning

By Web Desk
August 12, 2022

Jennifer Aniston’s latest post is the cutest thing you will see today.

The Friends actor began her day on a high note on Friday morning as she posted some cute snaps of her dog, Lord Chesterfield.

Taking to the photo-video sharing app, the 53-year-old actor captioned the pictures, “Morning.”

Earlier, the Morning Show star enthralled her fans with her jaw-dropping pictures from the beach.

Jen, stunned in a black swimsuit with a large brim hat while her golden blonde locks fell down her shoulders in natural waves.