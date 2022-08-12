Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ‘unlikely’ to get royal roles under Charles’ monarchy?

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are ‘unlikely’ to have their royal roles raised once Prince Charles is King

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the disgraced Prince Andrew, are reportedly ‘unlikely’ to have their royal roles raised once their uncle Prince Charles ascends the throne, reported Express UK.

As per reports, Prince Charles, the next in line to the British throne, is keen on slimming down the monarchy and two of the victims will be Eugenie and Beatrice, who have long expressed their wish to do ‘something else’.

Talking about the Duke of York’s daughters on the latest episode of Royal Round-Up, royal expert Richard Palmer said: I think they made their decision years ago. The way it was presented at the time, which was roughly, sort of, when they were preparing to leave university, was that they didn't want to be senior members."

file footage

He went on to add, “I just don't see any future role for them, at all,” before recalling how Princess Beatrice once stated that she wants to do ‘something else’ with her life.



“I remember Beatrice saying to me, and to a couple of other royal correspondents, 'I want to do something else with my life, other than ribbon cutting’,” said Palmer.