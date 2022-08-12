Meghan Markle’s biographer drops major bombshell for upcoming memoir

Meghan Markle’s Finding Freedom biographer, Omid Scobie, shocks fans with an update on the writing process for his memoir.
He delivered the news on Twitter, via a short but concise update and it took many royal fans by surprise.
He claimed, “Know that if I'm quiet at the moment, it's because I'm busy writing -- (and it feels so nice to be able to finally admit that!)”
There was also a second tweet released shortly thereafter that contained a humorous warning to those who assume Scobie will be ‘too busy’ to comment. It read, “I'm always watching tho.”
