Pakistan win against Shaheens by 92 runs in practice match

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team on Wednesday beat Shaheens by 92 runs during a 50-over practice match held at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground (LCCA).
The Babar Azam led XI gave Shaheens a target of 291 to chase, while the latter lost all their wickets at 198.
Pakistan’s bowling side strengthened with Muhammad Nawaz bagging four wickets. While the batting order, led by Babar and Imam’s partnership, scored 290 and lost 6 wickets in 50 overs. Imam scored 82 and retired, while Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Khushdil Shah scored 56, 45, and 44 runs, respectively.
For Shaheens, Abdullah Shafique scored 44, while Mohammad Haris and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai scored 27 each.
From its bowling side Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood fetched two wickets each.
