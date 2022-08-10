Jennifer Lopez highlights VERY tiny waist in sizzling snaps

Jennifer Lopez is as known for her stunning figure as she is for her singing prowess.

Lopez, who recently embraced her newlywed status kept her look simple and casual, donning leggings and a cropped top while heading to a dance studio in Los Angeles earlier on Tuesday.

The Marry Me actress has been keeping busy following her return to sunny LA after staying behind in Europe for work following her honeymoon with 49-year-old, Ben Affleck.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The stylish beauty finalized her sunny day outfit with a pair of form-fitting black leggings, showcasing her fit physique.

The If You Had My Love singer added a long-sleeved, black cropped top, flashing a glimpse of her toned abs.

The hard-working entertainer accessorized her look with a pair of large, gold-hooped earrings. However, she also made sure to throw on a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright sun.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing hitmaker appeared to be in very high spirits since her return from Europe after her lavish honeymoon with Ben, with some of their respective children tagging along.



