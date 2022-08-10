Two Pakistani boxers go missing in UK

England's Louise Williams (L) and Pakistan's Nazeer Ullah Khan(R) — Twitter

KARACHI: Two Pakistani boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeer Ullah have gone missing in UK after end of Commonwealth Games 2022.

Both of them were scheduled to return tomorrow but they did not report to the team management.

The Pakistani contingent has now departed for home without them.

According to sources, the documents of the boxers are with the management.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Olympic Association has approached the English authorities to locate the missing athletes.

This is not the first time when players from South Asian countries have gone missing in the UK.

Earlier, several members of Sri Lankan contingent went missing during the games, three of them, however, were traced by the police.

POA forms committee to probe the matter: sources

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has formed a four-member committee headed by Muhammad Shafique, President Pakistan handball Federation, to probe the matter, said well-placed sources.

Army Sports Board Secretary Colonel (retd) Sadaf Akram, Boxing Federation Secretary Colonel (retd) Nasir Tung and a representative of the Sports Board will be the members of the probe committee.

The sources said that both of the missing boxers met with their colleagues last time at breakfast on Tuesday.

When the boxers did not report to the coach at 12 noon, the authorities broke the locks of their rooms and found that their luggage was present inside the room but they were missing, the sources added.