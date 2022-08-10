Heavy rain lashes Karachi as PMD forecasts more rains

KARACHI: Several areas of the port city on Wednesday received heavy rains as the fourth monsoon spell hit the metropolis.
The areas that received rains include II Chundrigar Road, Shah Faisal Colony, Saddar, Malir, Quaidabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar and Karachi airport.
According to data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Quaidabad received the highest amount of rainfall (32mm) followed by PAF Faisal Base and Surjani Town (26mm), Jinnah International Airport (25mm), Gadap Town (23.4mm) and Saddar (15mm).
Meanwhile, the heavy rain also hampered the flow of traffic in the metropolitan city. The rainwater inundated several low-lying areas and roads in the port city.
Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Karachi from August 11 to 14 under the influence of the fourth monsoon spell, forecast eminent weather analyst Jawad Memon earlier in the day.
He maintained that the low-pressure system penetrating in central and southern parts of the country has intensified into a depression and is likely to generate torrential rains in the port city during the forecast period. Jawad Memon noted that the rain-bearing system is heading towards Sindh.
“Another low-pressure system is prevailing over Gujrat and a link is being established between the two systems,” he added.
In addition to this, the weather expert said that moderate to heavy rains are expected in different areas of the port city today.
Met Office says that new spell of monsoon rains is expected to continue until August 13
