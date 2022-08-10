Weather expert forecasts torrential rains in Karachi from Aug 11-14

Met Office forecasts heavy rains in Karachi from August 11 to 14. Photo: AFP/File

KARACHI: Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Karachi from August 11 to 14 under the influence of the fourth monsoon spell, forecast eminent weather analyst Jawad Memon on Wednesday.

He maintained that the low-pressure system penetrating in central and southern parts of the country has intensified into a depression and is likely to generate torrential rains in the port city during the forecast period. Jawad Memon noted that the rain-bearing system is heading towards Sindh.

“Another low-pressure system is prevailing over Gujrat and a link is being established between the two systems,” he added.

A satellite image provided by PMD today.

In addition to this, the weather expert said that moderate to heavy rains are expected in different areas of the port city on Wednesday (today).

In its daily weather forecast, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said, "Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and southern parts of the country and likely to become stronger from tonight."

The Met Office said that a westerly wave is also present in the upper and lower parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, northeast/south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir today, said the PMD.

The Met Office said that heavy falls are likely at isolated places in lower Sindh and South Balochistan during the forecast period.