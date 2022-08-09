Tyler Cameron splits from model Paige Lorenze

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze have broken up just weeks after going public with their romance.



The Bachelorette alum, 29, confirmed their break-up during an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop on Monday.

“It wasn't good for us," he shared, adding that the two "took a step back," The Bachelorette star said while revealing his decision to part ways with the model.

"So we're back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now," Cameron, 29, continued, adding that they both "have tons of respect and love for each other."

"But it's just not the right time for both of us right now," he said, confirming: "I'm single, yeah."

Lorenze also confirmed in a statement to Page Six that she is "single."

"There wasn't a dramatic split or any bad blood between us," she explained. "I am more career-focused than ever, and my priority has to be my clothing brand and my career — and that's going to require me to be in NYC at the moment."

News of Tyler and Paige's romance was first reported by Page Six in early July, before they confirmed their relationship during a PDA-packed stroll in NYC on July 17.

They went Instagram official with their romance, documenting their romantic 'date cruise', a few weeks later.

It was reported on July 8 that the couple were in the early stages of dating.