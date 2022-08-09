How Prince William ‘curates’ Prince George’s public appearance

A royal expert explained how Prince William is handling Prince George’s public appearances differently than Princess Diana did with the Duke of Cambridge.

Royal expert Richard Kay spoke to True Royalty TV’s the Royal Beat to explain how the 9-year-old prince is being put in spotlight in a “completely different way.”

“William has curated George’s appearances in a completely different way from the way his mother and father curated his,” Kay said.

He said that William was “thrust from a very young age center stage.”

Meanwhile, Prince George only makes rare public appearances alongside his siblings.

“William has taken a different view. He wants to protect [his children] for as long as possible, give them some semblance of a normal childhood,” Kay said.

“Inevitably, as [George] gets older, we’re going to see more of him, in a jacket and tie, at Wimbledon as we did, and at Platinum Jubilee-type celebrations,” he added.