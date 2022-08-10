SHINee’s Key announces solo comeback with 'Gasoline': Release date

SHINee’s Key is preparing to make a comeback this month with his second solo album Gasoline, Koreaboo reported on August 9.
This will be Key’s first solo release in almost a year since dropping his first solo mini album BAD LOVE.
Key's second solo album, Gasoline, is the sequel to his debut full-length album Face which dropped in 2018.
Gasoline will reportedly feature the title track Gasoline and a total of 11 songs.
Key’s most recent full-length album has been out for three years and nine months. Additionally, Key has been showcasing his unmatched charm and humor in a variety of solo projects and entertainment shows.
The album will be released on August 30.
