Kim Kardashian 'very sad' over Pete Davidson breakup: 'Has been hard'

Kim Kardashian is braving through her breakup with Pete Davidson.

Now that the couple's breakup has become public, an insider tells Page Six that Kim is 'very sad' over the split.

It’s 'been hard' for the 41-year-old after calling it quits from her 38-year-old boyfriend.

The source adds the 'distance and schedules' contributed to the pair’s decision to call it quits, but they still 'love and respect' each other.

Although sad, Kim and Pete are not shocked by the breakup, adds another source.

“Pete knew it wasn’t going to work,” the second source said. “He’d been saying it for a while — and Kim knew it, too.”

Kim began dating the comedian in October 2021. The couple has not parted ways after nine months.