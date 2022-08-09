BTS Jin's 'job resume' LEAKED on social media! See Photo

BTS Jin is staring out a new job!
BTS Jin’s short yet very impressive resume was shared by Maple story on their official twitter account @MapleStory_KR on August 8. As reported by Koreaboo.
Fans then branded Jin’s resume as impressive as the idol himself.
The contents of the documents were as follows:
Name: Kim Seokjin
Age: 31
Job/Area you’re applying for: Maplestory game designer/planner
Experience: idol for 10 years
Hobbies: Maplestory, singing
Nickname: Worldwide handsome
Professional experience
– length: 2013.06.13.
– company: BigHit ent
– job duties: Bangtan Sonyeondan, BTS
Awards
– time: 2016
– Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism certificate (got the 2016 Pop Culture Award)
– country: Republic of South Korea
Previously, Jin took to his Instagram to surprise ARMYs and disclosed the news of his new job at none another than South Korean video game company Nexon.
He is expected to start his job at Nexon from August 16 according to Maple story.
MapleStory (Nexon) is a free-to-play, 2D, side-scrolling massively multiplayer online role-playing game, developed by South Korean company Wizet.
