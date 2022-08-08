Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' arrives with $30.1 million opening weekend

Hollywood dashing star Brad Pitt's “Bullet Train" arrived with a $30.1 million opening weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The “Bullet Train” debut for Sony Pictures was solid but unspectacular for a movie that cost $90 million to make and was propelled by Pitt's substantial star power.

Even if it holds well in coming weeks, movie theaters have no major studio releases on the horizon for the rest of August, and few sure things to look forward to in early fall.

However, late summer is always a quiet period in theaters, it will be especially so this year — and likely to sap some of the momentum stirred by “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World: Dominion," “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and others.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at the US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore.

1. "Bullet Train," $30.1 million.

2. “DC League of Super Pets,” $11.2 million.

3. “Nope,” $8.5 million.

4. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” $7.6 million.

5. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $7.1 million.

6. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $7 million.

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” $5.7 million.

8. “Easter Sunday,” $5.3 million.

9. “Elvis,” $4 million.

10. “The Black Phone," $1.5 million.