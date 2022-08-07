Marriage registrars to be punished for using nikkah form sans oath of Prophethood's finality

A bride signs a marriage certificate. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Sunday announced punishment for marriage registrars who do not use the form mentioning the oath of faith on the finality of Prophethood (PBUH) for nikkah.

The marriage registrar who does not comply will be punished with one month of imprisonment and a fine.

CM Punjab mentioned instructions being given to the marriage registrar for the provision of new forms with affidavit of the oath.

“Strict action will be taken against those who do not provide new forms,” the CM said, emphasising on the consequences of not abiding by the orders.

CM Elahi’s statement came during his meeting with the Secretary-General of Wafaqul Madaris Al Arabia Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari.

Maulana Jalandhari appreciated the CM’s initiatives for including the aforementioned clause in the marriage certificate and lauded the Punjab government for taking steps to promote religious tolerance and harmony.

It should be noted that CM Punjab issued directives to utilize forms with the oath of faith on the finality of Prophethood on July 30.



Following the orders given by the CM, it is now mandatory for the bride and groom — at the time of marriage — to sign an affidavit declaring the finality of Prophethood. The CM insisted that new forms with the affidavit should now be given to marriage registrars.