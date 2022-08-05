Selena Gomez flaunts her glam look in latest pics

Selena Gomez often delights her fans with her gorgeous looks but this time the glam queen is spotted flaunting a spectacular dazzling attire.



The Only Murders in the Building star who is known for voicing her opinions and spreading awareness over body image issues in the past, has once again stunned onlookers with her gorgeous appearance as she enjoyed a sightseeing session with her friend.

Take a look at her candid pictures:

Showing off their vibrant ensembles Selena looked breathtakingly beautiful in the photos as she was clad in a tangerine sequinned shift top that she teamed with a pair of matching knee-length shorts.

The Ice Cream hitmaker added to the glamour with a pair of heeled white sandals and donned dazzling diamond drop earrings

Selena's outing came after she declared: 'Real stomachs are coming the f**k back' in a new body confident TikTok.