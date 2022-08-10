Most-wanted criminal who acted in 28 films caught after 30 years

Om Prakash aka Pasha. — BBC

One of the most-wanted criminals in India hid in plain sight for 30 years to the extent that he even acted in 28 low-budget local movies, reported the BBC.

Om Prakash aka Pasha was a former Indian army employee who was accused of robbery and murder.

He changed his identity with new documents and lived life like any other man in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Pasha married a woman and even raised three children.

However, he was caught by the police from his home in Ghaziabad city.

While Pasha himself has not commented on the matter neither denying nor confirming the accusations, Sub-Inspector Vivek Kumar of Haryana's Special Task Force (STF) told the BBC that he blamed an accomplice for the murder he is accused of.

Pasha's wife, Rajkumari, accused her husband of betrayal. She said that she did not know that in 1997 when she married him, he already had a wife.

While Pasha hid for three decades, he made one fatal mistake where all his new documents stated his real father's name.

In 2019, Haryana police formed a Special Task Force to primarily investigate cases of organised crimes, terrorism, and others. In 2020, Pasha's file reopened.

His name was then put on the list of "most wanted" with a reward of INR 25,000 for information.