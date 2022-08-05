Johnny Depp brands Elon Musk ‘washed up has been’ in threatening texts

Johnny Depp reportedly felt rather violent towards Amber Heard’s fling Elon Musk according to leaked court documents.

The text featured a lengthy rant by the Pirates actor and included threatening anecdotes against Amber Heard and Elon Musk.

Where he accused Amber of having “begged for total global humiliation” he accused the Tesla founder of being a “washed up has been.”

An extract from his message even included a threat that read, “Come see me face to face...I'll show him things he's never seen before... Like, the other side of his [explective] when I slice it off."

Check it out below:



