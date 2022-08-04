Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera declared a ‘flop’

Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated film, Shamshera, failed to breach the INR 50 crore mark in 12 days

Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated film, Shamshera, failed to breach the INR 50 crore mark in 12 days, as per a report by India Today.

The star-studded film, released on July 22, 2022, featured Ranbir in a double role and received mixed reviews, with its performance at the box office deemed ‘disappointing’; the film could only earn INR 0.7 crore on Day 12 which takes its total collection to INR 48.5 crores.

Considering Shamshera's performance at the box office so far, it looks like its total collection at the box office will be around INR 75 crores.

The film, having a budget of around INR 150 crores, has not been able to collect even one-third of its budget in the first 12 days of its release and has been a total disaster at the box office.

Shamshera received great competition from John Abraham-starrer Ek Villain Returns, and with this, Shamshera becomes the seventh flop film in Ranbir’s career.

Ranbir will now be preparing for his upcoming release, Brahmastra, and hope that it doesn't get the same fate as Shamshera.