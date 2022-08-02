Angelina Jolie directly communicated with Brad Pitt regarding his meetup with kids

File Footage

Angelina Jolie communicated with Brad Pitt before his recent meetup with his kids in Rome as per recent reports.

The Bullet Train actor wanted to make peace with his ex-wife so he could fix his strain relationship with his kids according to report by OK! Magazine.

An insider spilled to the outlet, "The judge cleared Angie to take this job abroad and bring the kids, so Brad's option was to fly to Rome or not see them for quite a while."

The source said that Pitt "didn't have a lot of a choice as far as the visitation process went" which is why he flew to Italy.

"It was refreshingly cordial," the insider said of the recent communication that happened between the exes, noting that the meeting was not face to face.

The insider went on to say that Pitt was able to see most of his kids and that he was adamant that it was "all done with the minimum of fuss and as privately as possible."

The peace talk of the duo is a positive sign for the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars as they continue to battle over their kids; Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne’s custody.

Pitt trying his best to fix his relationship with some of his offspring that became estranged after the former couple’s messy divorce.

"He wants to make that right, starting by making peace with their mom," the insider said, even though Pitt sued Jolie for selling her shares of their French winery, Château Miraval.