Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘never welcomed’ by Princess Anne in unearthed revelations

Princess Anne reportedly never welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Prince Philip, with the same frosty reception as Sophie Wessex.

News of his intimate issue was brought to light by royal author Katie Nicholl.

She told the Dynasty podcast, “Certain family members, Princess Anne, for example, and Sophie Wessex, who is incredibly close to the Queen, were not overly welcoming to Harry.

“In fact, I was told that Harry went back to America feeling even more ostracised from his family.”

This claim comes after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's absence from Prince Philip's memorial was one that the Queen 'wanted all along' and felt relieved by.