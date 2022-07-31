SEVENTEEN's '_WORLD' achieves another milestone

SEVENTEEN's _WORLD won first place on SBS’s 'Inkigayo' charts, marking it the 4th win for the song and fans are going crazy over it.

The Inkigayo chart is a music program record chart on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) that gives an award to the best-performing single of the week in South Korea.

The chart released on July 31, placed SEVENTEEN’s _WORLD on the top making it SEVEENTEEN’s fourth win for this song and 50th win overall.

TWICE’s Nayeon’s POP! marked second place while ITZY’s SNEAKERS occupied the third position.

The performers for this week were Nicole, Sunye, ATBO, ATEEZ, Xdinary Heroes, ENHYPEN, MCND, WINNER, YOUNITE, ITZY, CSR, TRENDZ, TO1, PURPLE KISS, P1Harmony, and H1-KEY.

The fans displayed their joy on Twitter by congratulating the team on the comment thread.

Watch the winner announcement below!







