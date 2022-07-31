Kourtney Kardashian turns into ’boss lady’ for upcoming 'business venture’

Kourtney Kardashian had a dress to impress moment as she channelled a ‘boss lady’ look to tease an upcoming ‘business venture’.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old reality star dropped a photo of her looking absolutely classy in a bold one-piece grey, black and white outfit.

Her glossy hair was pulled back as Kourtney sat on two Maison Goyard trunks to tease her next project.

“It's giving boss lady with business venture coming soon,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and her new husband Travis Barker appeared in one of the recent photos on Poosh account.



The lovebirds who took their wedding vows in a lavish Italian wedding this May, posed in front of a plant-based restaurant.

“The Kravis guide to vegan dishes in LA,” the caption read. “Head to the link in our bio for the plant-based plates that are delicious enough to make non-vegans drool.”



