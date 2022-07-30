Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with US: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. File photo

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander United States (US) CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla had a telephonic conversation on Friday, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed in detail, the statment said.

The army chief said that Pakistan values its relations with the US. "We earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests," he said.

Both the military leaders reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The commander US CENTCOM acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan's armed forces. He appreciated the country's role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.