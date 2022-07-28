Machine Gun Kelly performs 'Crazy in Love' with daughter Casie: Watch

Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter joined forces to perform Beyonce’s hit song 'Crazy in Love'

Machine Gun Kelly proved that having a natural talent for music runs in the family after showcasing his daughter Casie's rapping skills!

MGK (real name Colson Baker) shared the sweetest moment with his daughter, Casie Colson Baker in which the dynamic duo performed a duet of Beyoncé's iconic song, Crazy in Love.

In the rocker's short video clip, posted on July 7, Casie rapped a portion of Jay-Z's verse in the 2003 track, while her dad cheered her on and performed alongside her.

The father-daughter duo stood on a deck outside and showed off their skills to a couple of women surrounding them.





"parenting," MGK captioned his post.

The Bloody Valentine musician's comments section was flooded with encouraging messages, with one fan writing, "The coolest dad and kid ever."