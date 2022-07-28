Hilaria Baldwin teaches her son to pronounce THIS word properly: Check out

Hilaria Baldwin recently revealed how she taught her four-year-old son Romeo to pronounce the word “vegetables” correctly in English.
On Wednesday, the yoga instructor turned to Instagram story and posted a photo of her along with her son lying on a couch.
In the story, Alec Baldwin's wife wrote that Romeo inquired the right way to pronounce “vegetables” to which she replied, “'Verduras o vegetales”.
However, her son said, “No in English”.
Hilaria told her son that he was already saying it in English.
“But I say: Vegeta-Balls... How do I not say ‘balls’?” he asked.
She responded, “Be proud of your own pronunciation... makes you you... speak freely...”
Hilaria lastly quipped, “You take after your mama and her own code-switching talk.”
Meanwhile, Hilaria was previously embroiled in scandal about faking her Spanish heritage, adding she “should have been clearer” about her connection to the Spanish culture.
