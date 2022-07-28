Selena Gomez leaves fans in splits with hilarious TikTok challenge

Selena Gomez left fans in splits with her hilarious video as the singer joined the viral TikTok challenge.

Joined by her best friends Francia Raisa, the 30-year-old actor did the ‘He's a 10 but…' challenge in which a person needs to contrast the love rating from one to 10 with their strange trait.

“But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing,” she captioned the video.

In the video, Raisa can be heard responding to a less-than-ideal scenario: 'He's a 10, but his breath stinks.’

Gomez asks in response: “And I can't fix that?”

“You tried,” the Grown-ish actor replied before the Wolves singer unveiled a worried face and stated: “I have no words... no words.”

“He's a 10, but he only likes to role-play Star Wars,” Gomez gave her friend another scenario to which Raisa groaned: “Ohh.”

The Only Murders in the Building star replied: “I know, right!? Like, is that weird? I don't know if that's weird. It could be weird.”