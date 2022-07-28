Brad Pitt pays over $40 million for California clifftop castle

File footage

Brad Pitt has splashed out a whopping amount of $40 million as he purchased a cliffside historic castle in the central California community of Carmel Highlands.

The 58-year-old actor, who is currently busy promoting the upcoming film Bullet Train, bought the D. L. James House in an off-market transaction, which was also one of the most expensive deals ever closed in the Carmel area, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Built in 1918 and designed by famed architect Charles Sumner Greene, the sandstone and granite Mediterranean-style historic mansion, which overlooks the wide views of the Pacific Ocean, took five years to build.

The Fight Club star has added the classy new home to his impressive real estate portfolio after he was involved in a legal dispute with his ex-Angelina Jolie over the French Chateau Miraval winery.