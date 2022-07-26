Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit social media?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle quit social media in March 2020 after they stepped down from the royal duties.



Royal commentator Perez Hilton has claimed that Meghan and Harry may have quit the social media to prevent from damaging Prince William’s ‘ego’.

Hilton said, “Maybe they did it as a favour to the Queen or a favour to Prince Charles, or a favour to Prince William.”

“What would happen if and when Meghan and Harry’s Instagram account, let’s say, surpassed that of William and Kate?

“That’s not a good look if the little brother, the spare, has more followers now than the future King. That could be bad for the future King’s ego.”

Meghan and Harry last posted on Instagram on March 30, 2020 where they announced decision to retire their Sussex Royal social media accounts.

Since then, they have preferred to share news and family photos via official press releases.