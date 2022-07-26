ITZY's 'Checkmate' gets on top 10 albums on Billboard 200

On July 24, Billboard revealed that ITZY'S new mini album CHECKMATE had debuted at No. 8 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

This is the first time ITZY has entered the top 10 on Billboard 200, marking their third entry as well on the chart overall with their 2021 albums GUESS WHO and CRAZY IN LOVE (the latter of which peaked at No. 11).

The album achieved 2.96 million on-demand audio streams within a week of its release. The album’s total score included 31000 album sales and 2000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units.

According to Luminate (formerly MRC Data), CHECKMATE earned a total of 33,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on July 21.Following BLACKPINK, TWICE, and Aespa, ITZY is the only fourth K-pop girl group in history to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

CHECKMATE is also only the fifth K-pop girl group album ever to pave its way into the top 10 after BLACKPINK’s THE ALBUM, TWICE’s Taste of Love and Formula of Love: O+T=, and Aespa’s Girls.

Congratulations to ITZY for breaking the records!