Police conduct raid on bus terminal, confiscate drugs in abundant quantity

KARACHI: District Kaemari Police on Monday conducted a raid on a bus terminal in Baldia’s Yousuf Goth, apprehending three criminals and seizing drugs in copious amounts.
According to Baldia Town’s Superintendent of Police Captain (retd) Faizan, the staff of District Kaemari’s Saeedabad Police Station conducted a successful raid. As a result, they confiscated drugs worth millions and arrested the drug traffickers.
The police shared that the arrested criminals included bus driver Awwal Jan s/o Abu Bakr, Abdur-Rauf s/o Muhammad Baksh, and Fida Ahmed s/o Bakshi.
On the hand, two of their associates Naik Muhammad and Muhammad Mumtaz fled the scene.
SP Baldia Town Faizan further added that the successful action by police managed to seize 40kg worth of high-quality cannabis being trafficked and hidden in the secret section of the bus coming from Quetta and investigations have begun after a case was filed against the criminals in custody.
PDM leaders express displeasure over Khan’s pressurising tactics
Security forces conducted two operations against terrorists affiliated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group
The court order has directed relevant authorities to ensure Dua Zahra's safety amid threats
Moonis enquired the PML-Q chief about the letter amid Punjab CM election
It is not a matter of interpretation but of correct understanding, states SC order issued after initial hearing
Negotiations have been proposed after the recent political and economic chaos