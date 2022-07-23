Establishment deliberating on ‘soft intervention’, grand talks expected between govt and Opposition

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and PTI Chief Imran Khan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Government and Opposition are expected to begin negotiations amid the possibility of establishment attempting a ‘soft intervention’ with general elections expected to take place in October.

Political turmoil in the country has deepened following the Punjab by-elections on July 17, which has also had an adverse impact on the economy.

Sources mention that the establishment, like in the past, is considering to convince politicians for talks in the wake of current political and economic mayhem. However, politicians will make the last call regarding this likely proposition.

Talks between the parties are expected to begin soon following an unconditional intervention proposed by the establishment to the government and opposition, sources quote.

It has also been cited that during PTI chief Imran Khan’s Islamabad March, the establishment convinced politicians to conduct negotiations, but unfortunately, it did not yield positive results.



In this regard, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry’s press conference holds immense significance, during which he stressed that politicians should be allowed to do politics.

"Unlike in the past, they should not be pushed here and there nor should they be forced into elections."