Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and K-pop star Lisa glam up: Throwback

This trio was seen chilling together at the launch of Bulgari’s new collection named Eden the Garden of Wonders in Paris. Priyanka shared a selfie with her girl gang and fans are loving their trio.
Anne twinned with Lisa in yellow, While Anne wore a long shirt-style overcoat on top of it, whereas Lisa wore a tube and a long skirt with a slit.
The Bollywood diva dressed in a shimmery brown outfit with a plunging neckline.
As soon as the actress shared the breathtaking pictures on Instagram her friends and fans showered her with love in comment section.
While one fan wrote "Three sweet & beautiful queens one frame", another one added, "this is the cutest selfie I’ve ever see".
Actor Eiza Gonzela, however, expressed regret that she couldn’t be there. "I’m sad I missed u ladies, have so much fun!!!!"
Apart from the fans, Priyank's husband Nick Jonas also took to the comment section and dropped fire and eye-love emoji.
