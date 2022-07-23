 
Saturday July 23, 2022
Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and K-pop star Lisa glam up: Throwback

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared breathtaking selfies with Anne Hathaway and K-pop star with Lisa

By Web Desk
July 23, 2022
This trio was seen chilling together at the launch of Bulgari’s new collection named Eden the Garden of Wonders in Paris. Priyanka shared a selfie with her girl gang and fans are loving  their trio.

Anne twinned with Lisa in yellow, While Anne wore a long shirt-style overcoat on top of it, whereas Lisa wore a tube and a long skirt with a slit.

The Bollywood diva dressed in a shimmery brown outfit with a plunging neckline.
 

 As soon as the actress shared the breathtaking pictures on Instagram her friends and fans showered her with love in comment section.

While one fan wrote "Three sweet & beautiful queens one frame", another one added, "this is the cutest selfie I’ve ever see".

Actor Eiza Gonzela, however, expressed regret that she couldn’t be there. "I’m sad I missed u ladies, have so much fun!!!!"

Apart from the fans,  Priyank's   husband Nick Jonas  also took to the comment  section and  dropped fire and  eye-love emoji. 