TXT’S Yeonjun divulges on expressing pain through music

K-Pop artist, TXT member Yeonjun's interview featured in the Spur September special on July 23.

In the interview , Yeonjun revealed about his future goals and the change that the Group’s albums precipitated in him.

Looking back to TXT’s unique discography and passionate lyrics which explains why so many of their songs hit close to him, he remarked, “Both our The Chaos Chapter series and our minisode series speak honestly about the emotional wounds and pain that we experience. Because we’re honestly writing our own stories, I think the songs naturally end up being relatable for many people our age.”



Yeonjun further disclosed that working on the albums had changed the way he dealt with such painful feelings. “In the past, I hid my emotional pain and embraced it alone,” he shared, “but through these albums, I learned to express myself.”



Yeonjun gives off a 'glowy' aesthetic in his dreamy shoot of Japanese magazine

The theme of the edition is 'What is Youth'? Yeonjun gave some powerful yet yearning expressions in a dreamy atmosphere of 'glowy' hues and posed in trendy outfits.

Notably, Yeonjun is the only K-pop idol to grace the cover of Japanese magazine SPUR.

Yeonjun’s full interview and pictorial can be found in the September issue of SPUR magazine.

