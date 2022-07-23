PTI stages nationwide protests against PA Dpty Speaker ruling

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protested across the country late Friday night against the ruling of the Punjab Assembly's deputy speaker that helped Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidate to retain his chief ministership of the province.



Disappointed with what happened during the run-off election in the provincial assembly's session on Friday, Chairman PTI Imran Khan gave the protest call in his late-night speech. The PTI chief said he was "in a state of shock" to see the incidents in the Punjab Assembly during the run-off election.

Imran Khan said that Article 63A of the Constitution states that it is the head of the parliamentary party, whose decision is binding on the members to vote.

Responding to his call, the PTI workers took to roads and streets in different cities and staged protest demonstrations. The PTI activists and supporters gathered in Islamabad at D Chowk and F9 Park and Lahore's Liberty Chowk and Karachi's Shahra-e-Faisal.

The demonstration of the PTI workers caused massive traffic jams from the nursery to the Baloch Colony Bridge owing to the road closure. The protest demonstrations were staged in other areas of the metropolis including Teen Talwar.

Peshawar's Hashtnagari also witnessed protests where the PTI workers set tires on fire to block the road for traffic. They raised slogans against the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Protest rallies were also taken out at Chandni Chowk in Rawalpindi, Manan Chowk in Quetta, Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Faisalabad and Sialkot. Similar protests were held in other cities including Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad and Multan.

In Hyderabad, the situation turned volatile when the workers of the PPP and PTI came face to face while shouting out slogans at Hyder Chowk. Police resorted to baton-charge to break up the confrontation.

Friday's Dramatic PA session

In Friday's dramatic session of the Punjab Assembly, Mazari announced the win for Hamza Shahbaz. After waving a letter from PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who disallowed the party's members to take part in the vote, he cited Article 63A of the Constitution and rejected ten votes cast by PML-Q lawmakers.

The deputy speaker's ruling frustrated the bid of Pervez Elahi to become the Punjab CM. He was the PTI's candidate for the chief ministership. Having bagged 186 votes against Hamza's 179, Elahi lost the contest as his own party's ten votes were declared invalid.

Challenging the deputy speaker's ruling, PTI leader Raja Basharat said Shujaat is not authorised to take such a decision for his party under Article 63A as Sajid Bhatti is PML-Q's parliamentary leader.