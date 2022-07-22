 
Friday July 22, 2022
Entertainment

Ellie Goulding leaves fans spellbound with her causal appearance

Ellie Goulding put her enviably toned body on display in cycling shorts

By Web Desk
July 22, 2022

Ellie Goulding stunned onlookers with her chic appearance as she left a workout in Notting Hill on Friday.

The Love Me Like You Do singer amazed fans with her toned calves in black cycling shorts, which she teamed with a simple breezy white T-shirt.

The star threw her golden tresses up into a relaxed bun as she finished exercising.

Ellie Goulding leaves fans spellbound with her causal appearance

Ellie's athletic look comes after the stunner rocked a bold feathered black bardot top as she attended British Vogue's X Self-Portrait Summer Party at the swanky Chiltern Firehouse, London on Wednesday.