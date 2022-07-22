Ellie Goulding leaves fans spellbound with her causal appearance

Ellie Goulding stunned onlookers with her chic appearance as she left a workout in Notting Hill on Friday.



The Love Me Like You Do singer amazed fans with her toned calves in black cycling shorts, which she teamed with a simple breezy white T-shirt.

The star threw her golden tresses up into a relaxed bun as she finished exercising.

Ellie's athletic look comes after the stunner rocked a bold feathered black bardot top as she attended British Vogue's X Self-Portrait Summer Party at the swanky Chiltern Firehouse, London on Wednesday.