Tristan Thompson’s post about ‘pattern’ sparks backlash on internet

Tristan Thompson is facing brutal trolling on the internet after sharing a cryptic post about ‘patterns’ on his social media handle.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old NBA star shared a picture of himself in which was seen donning an all-white outfit and matching sneakers.

He was seen sitting on a patterned chair while posing for the camera. The background, which appeared to be a living room set also featured a patterned curtain.

Sharing the snap, he added a caption that reads, “Patterns and details is everything [sic]”.

While the NBA star was likely referring to the shapes from his outfit in the snap, netizens were quick to call Thompson out for the “pattern” of cheating he’s displayed throughout the years while dating model Khloé Kardashian.

One sarcastic comment read, “And some patterns are hard to break,” while another added, “You would know about patterns.”

“You said it best. Patterns are everything,” a third person commented.

And a fourth one wrote, “True THAT. Maybe Khloe should have payed more attention to your patterns.”

Fans’ harsh response came in after news broke last week that Thompson and Kardashian, 38, were on the brink of welcoming their second child together – a baby boy – via surrogate.



