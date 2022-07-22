Kang Tae-oh announces 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' as his ‘last drama’

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae-oh says goodbye to acting

Extraordinary Attorney Woo leading actor Kang Tae-oh is taking a temporary break from acting as he aims to start his mandatory military enlistment in coming months, reports suggest.



As the actor announced Extraordinary Attorney Woo as his last project this week before his military enlistments, fans seemed to give epic ideas, such as suggesting to recruit 600 people to enlist in the military on behalf of Kang to make him skip his mandatory military enlistment.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been getting a lot of public attention lately as fans are drooling over the characters played by the two main leads Kang Tae-Oh and Park Eun Bin.

Since the relationship between Young-woo and Jun-ho has slowly started to become more intense in the show's episodes 7 and 8 aired this week, fans are paying more attention to the leading actors and loving the ever rising chemistry between them.