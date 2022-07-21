Pakistan sees uptick in daily COVID-19 infections

Pakistan reports 599 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan's coronavirus cases have consistently registered an uptick over the last three days, with the country reporting 599 infections in the last 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed Thursday morning.

This brought the total number of cases reported in the country to 1,548,394 since the pandemic started in 2020.

A day earlier, the country reported 592 cases and on July 19, 459 cases surfaced overnight, data from the NIH showed.







As per the latest statistics, the active COVID-19 case count in Pakistan has exceeded the 10,000 mark again, hitting 10,004.

The last time the active case count grew past 10,000 was on July 16 when the number of cases stood at 10,003.

The new COVID-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 21,315 samples, placing the country's positivity rate at 2.81%.

Meanwhile, three patients suffering from coronavirus succumbed to the disease overnight, taking the country's COVID-19 death toll to 30,455, while 265 patients recovered during the same period.

However, 170 patients are still being treated in critical care units, said the NIH.