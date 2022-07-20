Tom Cruise flaunts his well-toned muscles in new pictures

Tom Cruise has left his fans stunned with his new photos as he headed for a night out in London's Mayfair.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 60, looked handsome as he flaunted his muscular arms in a form-fitting velvet polo shirt while his fun-filled summer in the UK continues with a night out in Mayfair.

Tom teamed his top with a pair of simple black jeans and faded black boots.





Tom looked in great spirits as he clutched a pair of trendy shades in his hand and looked as dashing as ever.

It comes after Tom's film Top Gun: Maverick reached a new milestone, as it surpassed $600 million at the international box office.



