Meghan Markle 'sour' engagement interview spoiled deal with royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tensions with The Firm began right after their enaggement.

The couple sat down for their first official sit-in right after their engagement in 2017.

Speaking on Channel 5, Ashley Pearson said: “The engagement interview was when things really started to sour.”

During the interview, Meghan was asked whether her family had “worried at all about the scale of what you’re getting into?”

“Well, I’m sure at the onset, both of my parents and my close friends were concerned," replied Meghan.

“I did not have any understanding of just what it would be like.”



She added: "I'm from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the Royal Family and so while I now understand very clearly, there’s a global interest there.

"I didn’t know much about him [Harry], and so the only thing that I had asked her [mutual friend who set them up on a blind date] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, I had one question. I said: 'Well is he nice?'”

Later in the interview, Harry said: “[I] tried to warn you [Meghan] as much as possible but I think both of us were totally surprised by the reaction after the first five, six months (which) we had to ourselves, with what actually happened from then.

"I think you can have as many conversations as you want and try and prepare as much as possible. But we were totally unprepared for what happened after that."

"I still have to have some pretty frank conversations with her to say, you know: ‘What you're letting yourself in for ... it's a big deal and it's not ... easy for anybody'.”

Later, Meghan and Harry left the royal family and sat in with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, to discuss the pressures from the Firm.