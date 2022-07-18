Leonardo DiCaprio joins Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer at Le Club 55, Saint-Tropez 

Leonardo DiCaprio joined his longtime bestfriend Tobey Maguire to spend weekend cruising at Le Club 55 in Saint-Tropez on Thursday.
The best friends were also joined by Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer.
According to Daily Mail, the Titanic star tried to fly under the radar by wearing a face mask while Maguire was papped donning a bright smile ahead of a fun day.
Meanwhile, Meyer recently confessed on the World’s First Podcast that it was 'a lot of work' to successfully co-parent their two children.
“It was a choice, and it was trusting in, like, the universe has got our back, but let me tell you something, the work is a (expletive),” she said.
“Now we talk about our significant others [like], ‘Hey, you got the kids? I'm going for a weekend away. Now it's like, ‘Hey, I'm having a hard day’ or ‘Hey, you did this, it really bummed me out.’
“I would do anything in the world for him. I can't even explain [it]. He is my brother. I love him to death.”
