Taylor Swift’s latest outing with Joe Alwyn creates confusion regarding engagement

Taylor Swift seemed to have brushed off rumours of her engagement with beau Joe Alwyn with her latest outing.



The Bad Blood hit-maker was captured with her actor boyfriend taking a stroll out in the city while her engagement finger was free of any ring.

In the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the 32-year-old singer donned a grey vest top along with a blue shirt paired with dark denim shorts.

Swift completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses while she had her mask on and wore sneakers for her day out.

On the other hand, the Conversations with Friends star sported a pair of blue shorts with white shirt and trainers.

Last month, a source told The Sun that Swift and Alwyn have “actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends.”

“Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too,” the insider added.