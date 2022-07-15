Sri Lanka president’s resignation accepted: parliamentary speaker

COLOMBO: The resignation of Sri Lanka’s president has been accepted, the crisis-hit country’s parliamentary speaker announced Friday, after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country earlier this week and notified him from Singapore that he was stepping down.
"Gotabaya has legally resigned" with effect from Thursday, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana told reporters.
"I have accepted the resignation."
Under Sri Lanka’s constitution, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe -- whose departure is also being demanded by protesters -- will automatically become acting president until parliament can elect an MP to succeed Rajapaksa for the rest of his term.
The legislature will be summoned on Saturday, Abeywardana told reporters at his residence.
"I hope to complete the process of electing a new president within seven days," he said. "I seek the cooperation of all concerned to complete the constitutional requirements."
"As president, it is my job to keep our country strong and secure," Joe Biden writes in Washington Post
Blinken is visiting Thailand, America´s oldest ally in Asia, days after a stop by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
Hundreds of thousands of people massed in Colombo to demand govt take responsibility for mismanaging nation's finances
Rescuers search for dozens more missing after flash floods swept away hundreds of tents near a popular Hindu...
The murder of Japan’s best-known politician rattled the country and sent shockwaves around the world
The country's best-known politician and longest-serving leader has died after being shot at a campaign event