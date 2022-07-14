Ana de Armas reveals why she left LA after breakup with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas recently opened up on why she left Los Angeles after her breakup with Ben Affleck.



Speaking with Elle, the Knives Out star explained that it was all “because of media and paparazzi that made it “horrible” for her stay in this city.

“It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out,” she told outlet.

The actress continued, “It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.

For the unversed, Ana and Affleck dated almost for a year from May 2020 to January 2021.

The 34-year-old confirmed her relationship with Deep Water co-star on social media.

Following this atrocious media scrutiny, The Gray Man actress made sure to keep her personal life “private”.

“I deleted Twitter years ago, she said, adding, “I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”

Reportedly, Ana now lives in New York with her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis.