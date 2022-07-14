Quavo talks about leaked video of fight with Saweetie

Quavo discussed the elevator footage with his former Saweetie that was leaked recently.

After TMZ released security footage of their dispute in March 2021, the same month they split up, the Deadz rapper admitted in a recent interview that he did not like how the public perceived him.

The American artist also told the GQ, “If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period”.

He added, “I don't like what people think. When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy.”

The incident occurred in 2020, and the security video appeared to show Saweetie, 29, and Quavo, 31, fighting as they entered an elevator over an orange Call of Duty case. The rapper from "My Type" was then seen appearing to be pushed to the ground, where she remained for the entirety of their elevator ride.

As Saweetie limped off, Quavo brought the case outside and used it to prop open the elevator door.