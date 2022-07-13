Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian seem serious to take relationship to next level

Reality star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson want to take their relationship to the next level as both the stars have tested each other's steadfastness in their almost year-long romantic journey.

Both the stars have been spending quality time together and introducing each other to their loved ones since they fell in love with each other last year.

The reality star, 41, and SNL, 28, comedian have also attended some big showbiz events together and even shared some very loved-up photos from their romantic getaway.

The lovebirds are quite serious to give their relationship a new turn. Kim, who has officially been declared single after filing for divorce from her children daddy Kanye West, recently hinted at extending her families.

Now, the Saturday Night Live comedian has also dared to share his thoughts about starting a family, admitting that the prospect of becoming a father is his “dream.”

The comedian, in a preview clip of his upcoming interview on Kevin Hart’s new talk show Hart To Heart, revealed: “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid,” he said, visibly excited by the idea. “That's like my dream. It's like, super corny.”

Pete Davidson is super excited to become a dad and has admitted that starting a family is his dream months after his ladylove Kim Kardashian hinted that she wants more kids.

However, Kim has also been vocal about her struggles with pregnancy and fertility, ultimately opting to welcome Chicago and Psalm via gestational surrogates after facing severe complications in her first two pregnancies.

Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West, who previously taunted and mocked Pete, have not responded to the comedian's recent desire.