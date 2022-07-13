Amber Heard put on blast for being ‘a golddigger’: ‘Poor Johnny Depp’

Amber Heard has been accused of behaving like a ‘golddigger’ following her loss against Johnny Depp.
This accusation has been issued by Mickey Rourke, in an interview on the British TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.
He blasted the actor’s ex-wife during the course of his candid chat and referenced his own scandal that cost him ‘multiple jobs’ before ‘the truth came to light.
Rourke was quoted saying, “I know Johnny for many years, but I don't really know him intimately.”
“All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something that I didn't do.”
“It cost me movie jobs for several years and it [gave] me a bad reputation. And finally, the truth came out, but the truth came out after I lost movies and I lost jobs.”
“And so I felt bad for somebody that is trying to get chopped down by some gold digger, you know? Do you think that's what she was?”
