Queen Elizabeth ‘had only 15 minutes’ for Lilibet for heartbreaking reason

Queen Elizabeth offered namesake Lilibet only 15 minutes of her day during the Platinum Jubilee event, and here is why.
This claim has been made by an inside source close to Us Weekly.
This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti.
He started off by pointing out the Queen and Lilibet’s current age difference and assured fans it was because “She was working very hard to maintain her strength.”
The expert even went on to add, “I think it’s totally understandable that she was saving her energy as best she could for all the events that she wanted to be at if she possibly could.”
“We’re talking about someone in their nineties and a baby. We saw that she did manage to appear several times in public, and that’s great.”
Margaret Atwood reacts to the US Supreme Court decision on abortion bill
Prince Harry will never be able to regain the trust of his father Prince Charles and elder brother Prince William if...
Princess Diana was reportedly left in ‘fits of giggles’ after lewd chats between Prince Charles and Camilla were...
Gerard Pique wants to make peace with Shakira over their kids, Sasha and Milan's custody
Prince Harry keeps on hurting royals in UK with his actions
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing control over Netflix