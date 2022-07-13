Queen Elizabeth ‘had only 15 minutes’ for Lilibet for heartbreaking reason

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth offered namesake Lilibet only 15 minutes of her day during the Platinum Jubilee event, and here is why.



This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti.

He started off by pointing out the Queen and Lilibet’s current age difference and assured fans it was because “She was working very hard to maintain her strength.”

The expert even went on to add, “I think it’s totally understandable that she was saving her energy as best she could for all the events that she wanted to be at if she possibly could.”

“We’re talking about someone in their nineties and a baby. We saw that she did manage to appear several times in public, and that’s great.”