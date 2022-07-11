Sri Lanka's Jayasuriya bags second debut five-wicket haul

GALLE: Spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya took his second five-wicket haul on Test debut for Sri Lanka to rattle Australia's batting on Monday.
Jayasuriya, who claimed six wickets in Australia's first innings total of 364 with his left-arm spin, has taken five so far on day four of the second Test in Galle.
Last year, Jayasuriya's countrymate and fellow left-arm orthodox spinner Praveen Jayawickrama took a match haul of 11 wickets on his Test debut in Pallekele.
Jayasuriya was one of three Sri Lanka players along with Maheesh Theekshana and Kamindu Mendis to win his maiden Test cap in the match.
Djokovic said he never doubted his ability to recover from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner and reach his 11th...
No England side had previously made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than their 359-9 against Australia at...
Cristiano Ronaldo´s shock demand to leave Manchester United has thrown Erik ten Hag´s plans into disarray as he...
KP IG Moazzam Jah Ansari pinned badges of honorary DSP on Pakistani cricketer
Spinners will play a key role in Sri Lankan series, believes Babar Azam
Djokovic, seeking to move level with Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion, faces Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven