Sri Lanka's Jayasuriya bags second debut five-wicket haul

Sri Lankan bowler celebrates after taking a wicket against Australia.

GALLE: Spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya took his second five-wicket haul on Test debut for Sri Lanka to rattle Australia's batting on Monday.

Jayasuriya, who claimed six wickets in Australia's first innings total of 364 with his left-arm spin, has taken five so far on day four of the second Test in Galle.

Last year, Jayasuriya's countrymate and fellow left-arm orthodox spinner Praveen Jayawickrama took a match haul of 11 wickets on his Test debut in Pallekele.

Jayasuriya was one of three Sri Lanka players along with Maheesh Theekshana and Kamindu Mendis to win his maiden Test cap in the match.